3D Systems introduces “industry’s first” multi-material, one-piece jetted denture solution

3D Systems has announced the introduction of a new solution for jetted, monolithic (one-piece) dentures that utilises multiple materials to deliver a durable, long-wear prosthetic to the patient. The company claims that the solution is the first of its kind in the industry.

The solution is enabled by the formulation of bespoke materials for both teeth and gums. According to 3D Systems, the unique materials deliver the desired combination of aesthetics, wear and stain resistance in the teeth, with ‘exceptional’ break resistance in the gums.

3D Systems claims that the combination results in a denture product that is ‘superior’ to all other currently available, monolithic, jetted denture solutions. The company says that when the materials are used as part of its 3D Systems’ complete workflow solution, high-volume dental laboratories can more efficiently deliver dentures with improved performance and aesthetics.

3D Systems’ materials scientists developed NextDent Jet Denture Teeth and NextDent Jet Denture Base, the former formulated to mimic tooth rigidity and aesthetics, and the latter to absorb impact. When the materials are used as part of the company’s monolithic jetted denture solution, dental labs are able to produce dentures with ‘exceptional’ performance, including high break resistance.

The speed of 3D Systems’ jetting technology combined with monolithic denture printing accelerates total production rates in order to reduce time to completion, resulting in expedited delivery to the prosthodontist and patient.

In recent months, 3D Systems previewed this solution to select customers including Glidewell, the world’s largest producer of restorative dental devices according to the company.

Stephanie Goddard, CEO of Glidewell said: “Glidewell prides itself on being the forefront of technology, and continually bringing innovation to the dental community. Therefore, we need to collaborate with solution providers who share our vision for the power of transformative innovation. As a long-time 3D Systems customer, Glidewell continues to be impressed by the company’s leadership in digital dentistry.

“The capabilities presented by the new jetted denture solution are unmatched in the industry. The combination of 3D Systems’ high-speed printing technology and its unique materials deliver dentures with superior durability and aesthetics. I’m looking forward to our implementation of this solution later this year, and the benefits it will deliver not only for our business but for our customers and their patients.”

Chuck Stapleton, Vice President and General Manager, Dental, 3D Systems said: “As we announce our jetted denture solution today, I’m proud that we are once again delivering a truly unique offering to the market. We’ve combined innovation in materials and 3D printing, with software, post-processing, and applications expertise into our monolithic jetted denture solution, designed for high-volume production with unparalleled accuracy, repeatability, and lower total cost of operation. I look forward to seeing this solution change the trajectory of denture production, not only over the coming months but in the years to follow.”

The company says it anticipates 510(k) clearance from the United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for its solution in the second half of 2024.