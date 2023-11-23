3D Systems NextDent Base dental resin given FDA 510(k) clearance

× Expand 3D Systems

3D Systems has received FDA 510(k) clearance for its NextDent Base material, which has been designed to support the additive manufacture of denture bases in full or partial removable dentures.

The material, which has also received CE marking 1639, is the third generation of the company’s denture base material. It is said to exhibit high break resistance, as well as accurate and repeatable printability, with patients receiving long-lasting, impact-resistant dentures.

3D Systems has developed a portfolio of 30 NextDent resins, which it believes to be the largest number available from any dental 3D printing material supplier. NextDent Base was the latest of these resins to be launched, being introduced to market in March alongside the LCD1 3D printer. The material is available in four colours to match a variety of aesthetics and is available for immediate ordering.

Already, dental labs in the UK and US have deployed the material in trial tests.

“This new material is truly amazing,” commented Steven Campbell, RDT FCGDent, with Nexus Dental Laboratory. “No support bar across the heels, lovely delicate supports which are easy to remove, and the fit of the teeth to denture and denture to bar show just how stable this is. We have just started trials with it, but already I can see the strength of this is going to make it an incredible material to keep an eye on. We are so confident in the strength we see on early prints that we are going to run some test partials with it.”

“I really enjoyed testing the NextDent Base material,” added Dr. Kunal Lal, DDS, MS, Board Certified Prosthodontist at LAL Dental. “It is pink, flexible in thinner sections, and can be used for same-day interim RPD fabrication. Some of the other properties worth noting are minimal mixing, cleaning of residual material on the surface is easier, and improved strength.”

“Our goal is to ensure we are addressing our customers’ needs with our solutions, and this is yet another step in achieving that goal,” offered Chuck Stapleton, Vice President and General Manager, Dental, 3D Systems. “With the clearance of NextDent Base, we continue to add to our portfolio of dental 3D printing materials that are enabling dental laboratories and clinics to address a wide range of applications. These offerings are helping our customers accelerate the adoption of additive manufacturing as part of their workflows and drive new levels of speed, productivity, efficiency, and precision while also providing opportunities to improve the patient experience.”