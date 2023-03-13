3D Systems expands dental offering with LCD1 3D printer and two new materials

× Expand 3D Systems 3D Sys NextDent printer - 1

3D Systems has announced the launch of the NextDent LCD1 3D printing platform alongside new NextDent Base and NextDent Cast materials to strengthen its digital dentistry offering.

The new products will be showcased at IDS 2023 in Cologne, Germany this week.

NextDent LCD1 has been designed to supplement the company’s NextDent 5100 platform, offering the capabilities of LCD technology in a smaller form factor. Suitable for small office environment where production volumes may be less demanding, 3D Systems believes the NextDent LCD1 provides ‘high-quality results’ via an ‘easy-to-use’ workflow. The machine features auto-calibration to deliver parts with a smooth surface finish, and is also said to be up to three times faster than SLA printers.

3D Systems has made the new machine available to order immediately with the NextDent Cast material also readily available. NextDent Cast is a residue-free, easy burn-out material that is said to be suitable for the printing of RPDs, crowns and bridges thanks to its stability, strength and improved printability. The latest version of the material produces parts in blue colour.

Set to be available in select markets later this year, 3D Systems has also introduced the NextDent Base for the printing of all types of removable denture bases. The third generation of the company’s denture base material, 3D Systems has responded to feedback that demanded high break resistance and robust printability. With this latest version of the product, 3D Systems believes NextDent Base is comparable to conventional denture base materials and will provide patients with long-lasting, impact-resistant dentures. It will be made available in four colours.

“We have a rich history as a leading innovator in both 3D printing technology and dental materials,” commented Stef Vanneste, Vice President & General Manager, Dental, 3D Systems. “Our goal is to ensure we are addressing our customers’ needs with our solutions, and these enhancements to our portfolio are yet another step in achieving that goal. Both new materials announced today are next-generation materials, specifically engineered with our customers’ feedback on the earlier versions in mind. NextDent Base is a completely new formulation that demonstrates high break resistance and beautiful base shades. We firmly believe that these products will further enable the adoption of 3D printing in dentistry and improve the patient experience.”

