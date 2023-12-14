3D Systems appoints new CFO & creates new position of President – Regenerative Medicine

3D Systems has announced two new additions to its executive leadership team as 2024 comes to a close.

The company has appointed Jeffrey Creech as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, while Harriss Currie will take up the newly created position of President – Regenerative Medicine. Andy Johnson, who serves as Interim CFO while 3D Systems carried out the search for a permanent executive, will continue in his roles as Chief Corporate Development Officer and Chief Legal Officer.

Both reporting to 3D Systems’ President and CEO Dr. Jeffrey Graves, Creech will lead all facets of the company’s global finance organisation, while Currie will lead all elements of 3D Systems’ regenerative medicine efforts.

Creech brings more than 25 years of financial leadership and business transformation experience to 3D Systems, having served most recently as Senior Director of executive advisory service company Finley Group, and as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer for Nutramax Laboratories before that. He has also held roles with Springs Creative Products Group, serving as both President and Chief Operating Officer, and at Jefferson Wells, where he was the National Director, Business Transformation COE.

Currie, meanwhile, comes with 30 years’ experience in executive leadership, with a focus on building emerging businesses. He spent more than 20 years with Luminex Corporation, a DiaSorin Company renowned for its biological testing technologies for life science applications. As Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Luminex, Harriss helped lead the company’s growth from a start-up to more than $500 million during his tenure. His career also includes senior finance leadership roles with Impulse Dynamics and SpectraCell Laboratories. In his new role at 3D Systems, Currie will oversee 3D Systems’ partnership on human organs with United Therapeutics, as well as its recently formed Systemic Bio Business, which has been set up to focus on bioprinting solutions for the pharmaceutical industry.

“I’m pleased to welcome Jeffrey and Harriss to 3D Systems in these very important roles,” commented Dr. Jeffrey Graves, president & CEO, 3D Systems. “Throughout their careers, both have brought their proven expertise and deep business acumen to bear to drive sustained customer and shareholder value. Jeffrey’s background and experience building and leading successful finance teams will be invaluable to our organisation – helping us drive cost efficiencies to position us for long-term growth. Harriss’s experience in the biotech industry, combined with his financial and operational expertise, make him an excellent leader for our emerging regenerative medicine business, which holds such potential to benefit our shareholders and all stakeholders in our business. I am confident that both gentlemen will be integral in our journey as the leading additive manufacturing solutions provider.”

Last week, 3D Systems announced it was set to reduce its debt by nearly 30% with the partial repurchase of Convertible Senior Notes.