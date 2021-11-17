3D Systems debuts new SLS and metal 3D printing systems at Formnext

× Expand DMP Flex 350 Dual

3D Systems has made several additions to its additive manufacturing product line-up in Frankfurt this week with the launch of four new machines and a host of supporting announcements.

The 3D printing leader has debuted its latest selective laser sintering system, the SLS 380, at Formnext as part of a “next-generation” workflow that comprises its 3D Sprint software, DuraForm materials, and post-processing technology from partner AMT. Scheduled for general availability in the first quarter of 2022, the machine is said to provide “high levels of repeatability, improved throughput, and reduced operating costs for more effective, efficient digital manufacturing.” The SLS 380 employs a custom algorithm that manages eight separately calibrated heaters, and an integrated high-resolution IR camera that captures over 100,000 thermal data samples per second to manage thermal uniformity within the build chamber. In addition, the company has introduced the new MQC 600 (Material Quality Control) system, which ensures an optimal ratio of fresh to recycled material and can deliver material to up to four printers simultaneously.

As part of its collaboration with post-processing specialist AMT, 3D Systems will resell AMT’s product line, including its PostPro SLS post-processing system to provide fully automated de-powdering and chemical vapour smoothing.

In metals, the DMP Flex 350 Dual and DMP Factory 250 Dual are new to the booth and come equipped with the same features found in 3D Systems current direct metal printing platforms including quick swap build modes and integrated powder recycling but benefit from two laser configurations to reduce build times by up to 50%. 3D Systems expects the machines to be popular with users in medical, aerospace, turbomachinery, semiconductor, and automotive sectors.

The company has also introduced a third metal platform, this time aimed at the dental sector. The DMP Flex 200 features a 500W laser source, a build volume of 140 x 140 x 115 mm, and a build plate clamping mechanism, and is said to be well-suited to applications including next-day removable partial dentures (RPDs), crowns, bridges, and implant bars. All four metal machines are planned to be made available in the first quarter of next year.

Supporting its hardware announcements, 3D Systems has also expanded the capabilities of its 3DXpert 17 software for metals customers. Following its acquisition of Oqton back in September, the latest version of its print preparation and optimisation package promises to “accelerate part design with higher yield and faster print times.”

Completing its launch line-up is a new material for its Figure 4 platform, Rigid 140C Black, a two-part epoxy/acrylate hybrid material, is designed to deliver production-grade parts with long-term mechanical stability in various environments. With a 124°C @ 1.82MPa HDT and a toughness similar to injection moulded polybutylene glass fibre, the resin is said to be ideal for under-the-hood and internal cabin automotive applications. 3D Systems adds that Figure 4 users will also benefit from a cure time that’s said to be approximately 75% shorter than the eight to 12 hours required for similar materials available on competitive systems.

Dr. David Leigh, chief technology officer for additive manufacturing, 3D Systems, commented: “We remain committed to investing in our core technologies that help our customers tackle the toughest production applications. As we approach the end of the year, we’re looking forward to the future with great anticipation and the realisation that we can't accomplish this by ourselves. We see tremendous opportunities to collaborate with others in the industry to bring together our products and expertise – fundamentally transforming the solutions we provide to help change the world of additive manufacturing.”

