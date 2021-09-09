3D Systems agrees $180m acquisition deal with Oqton

3D Systems has announced an agreement to acquire cloud-based Manufacturing Operating System (MOS) company Oqton in a deal expected to close in Q4 of 2021.

The purchase consideration for the transaction totals $180 million, comprising cash and 3D Systems’ stock, with the run rate revenue from software expected to exceed $100m by 2025. It follows 3D Systems’ divestiture of its Simbionix, On Demand Manufacturing and Cimatron businesses – and the acquisitions of Allevi and Additive Works – as the 3D printing pioneer placed a greater focus on additive manufacturing hardware, software, materials and applications.

Oqton’s MOS platform has been designed to enable the automation of scalable digital manufacturing workflows which lean on the Industrial Internet of Things, artificial intelligence and machine learning. Though the company has now been acquired by 3D Systems, it will continue to operate as an independent organisation, using third party verification to assure data confidentiality and security protocols for its customers.

Meanwhile, 3D Systems will look to expand the availability of its 3DXpert, 3D Sprint, Geomagic software solutions to the entire additive manufacturing industry as optional add-ons to the Oqton MOS platform. The Additive Works Amphyon platform will also be available to users of the Oqton MOS system.

Combining the expertise and solutions of both companies, 3D Systems and Oqton believe they will further accelerate the utilisation of additive manufacturing as a production tool.

“Customers across our industrial and healthcare segments are accelerating the adoption of additive manufacturing into production environments,” commented 3D Systems President and CEO Dr Jeffrey Graves. “They have increasingly identified the need for a manufacturing software platform that can easily and intelligently incorporate not only the printers themselves but all digital production systems and key enterprise software to optimise the entire workflow, from raw material to finished and inspected components. The system must be flexible enough to accommodate not only today’s manufacturing technologies but also be easily adaptable to future platform changes. The Oqton MOS fills this market need by seamlessly leveraging enterprise information and data in the customer's current ERP, MES, PLM, and CRM systems, as well as the full range of shop floor manufacturing operations and software.”

“We are excited about joining with 3D Systems and look forward to leveraging their knowledge, resources and ability to continue to innovate and deliver solutions that help companies accelerate the adoption of additive manufacturing in production environments,” added Oqton co-founder and CEO Dr Ben Schrauwen. “At the same time, we bring our deep expertise in artificial intelligence, automation, robotics and machine learning, which will help our customers and partners to scale and connect different manufacturing processes in a wide range of healthcare, bio-tech and industrial market verticals.”

