3DP4ME, Intel & Accenture partner to deliver 3D printed hearing aids in Jordan

Non-profit organisation 3DP4ME is working with Intel and Accenture to bring 3D printed custom-fitted hearing aids to children in Jordan.

As the trio pilot the project they will take scans of children’s ears before using the data to additively manufacture hearing aids for them. With 3D printing, the partners believe they will be able to deliver hearing aids in quicker time and at lower cost than traditionally made devices.

The goal of the collaboration between the three organisations is to ‘scale this capability to reach thousands in need’ and ‘democratise hearing solutions around the globe.’

“Previous work to provide hearing aids to children included hand-making the custom ear moulds. It was a craft that was labour-intensive, and you could only make four or five hearing aids a day,” commented Jason Szolomayer, founder of 3DP4ME. “There were long wait times, even after the kids were tested. Using 3D printing allows us to scale up the service we provide to families and kids who need hearing aids.”

As they move forward with the project, Intel will also work to provide seamless integration between assistive technology and personal computers. Working with ‘top hearing aid vendors’, Intel is aiming to improve the user experience when connecting hearing aids to laptops. A team in Intel’s Client Computing Group is said to be using Bluetooth LE Audio to enable a direct connection between ‘Engineered for Intel Evo’ verified hearing aids and Intel Evo PCs, and to close the ‘compatibility gap’ that currently limits the ability to use hearing aids on their computers. Currently, hearing aid users often require a dongle or dedicated box, depending on the type of computers and hearing aids they use.

Intel is hoping it can enable a wireless connection between hearing aids and PCs, which will address the current need for hearing aid users to join meetings on multiple devices, use captions for presentations on a separate screen and even wearing a headset in addition to their hearing aid.

