3DPRINTUK attains certified carbon neutral status

In February 2023, 3DPRINTUK announced its commitment to a sustainable approach to its 3D printing operations and outlined its “Road to Net Zero” plan. In August 2023, the company announced that it has taken a step to achieving this goal by attaining certified carbon neutral status. The company is believed to be the first 3D printing service bureau in the United Kingdom to achieve this.

3DPRINTUK says thanks to its partnership with Climate Partner, it has gained a better understanding of its carbon footprint and identified ways to reduce it. The company says it has also been able to offset the emissions that it can’t eliminate through its current carbon reduction programme.

Through this collaboration, 3DPRINTUK says it has been able to offset 448,000 kg CO2, equally split between two supported projects: improved cookstoves in Uganda and wind energy in De Aar, South Africa. Both projects contribute to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and have been verified by Carbon Check (India) Private and TUV SUD South Asia Private Limited, respectively.

The improved cookstoves Uganda project aims to replace conventional and less efficient cookstoves in the country with improved cookstoves. Three objectives are being pursued: reducing fuel consumption, improving the health of the population in Uganda, and reducing deforestation.

The aim of the wind energy project in De Aar, South Africa is to harness the region’s wind energy potential to balance its energy needs in a sustainable way. The share of electricity now supplied by the wind farm would have otherwise been generated by fossil fuels according to the company.

3DPRINTUK says the wind power project avoids around 433,920 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year, and assists the local community by creating jobs and improving access to healthcare.

Nick Allen, 3DPRINTUK CEO said: “We were very serious when we made the announcement about our Road to Net Zero initiative. We set ourselves some important goals as a leading 3D printing service provider, with the full intent to meet them as soon as practically possible. Offsetting our carbon footprint and achieving certified carbon neutrality is a really great start, and we are proud of this achievement, but it remains just the start. We push on.”

3DPRINTUK was acquired by TriMech's Solid Solutions, a SOLIDWORKS CAD reseller for the UK and Ireland, in May 2023.

