TriMech's Solid Solutions acquires additive manufacturing service bureau 3DPRINTUK

UK-based service bureau 3DPRINTUK has been acquired by Solid Solutions, a SOLIDWORKS CAD reseller for the UK and Ireland.

Solid Solutions was itself acquired by the TriMech Group, a technology and business solutions partner headquarter in Virginia, US, in 2022.

Following the acquisition, 3DPRINTUK says its additive manufacturing service offering will be ‘significantly augmented’ by benefitting from the resources of a bigger company. The company was founded in 2011 and has become a specialist in low-volume Selective Laser Sintering and Multi Jet Fusion additive manufacturing.

Solid Solutions has sought to acquire 3DPRINTUK to bolster its design and production services. 3DPRINTUK will thus serve as the dedicated 3D printing service team for the TriMech Group in the UK, and will also work with TriMech’s existing advanced manufacturing service experts within the US to deploy best practices and emerging technologies. It will also maintain ‘business as usual’ with its current management and staff, per CEO Nick Allen.

Allen commented: “We’re thrilled about the acquisition. For over a decade, the at 3DPRINTUK has been committed to providing exceptional service to our customers. Throughout the years, we’ve grown organically, expanded our range of services, remained cost-competitive, and set a high standard for the quality of our 3D printed parts. Those who have followed us closely can attest to our consistent investment in technology and personnel, always with the goal of optimising customer outcomes. Joining forces with Solid Solutions is the natural next step, as it will accelerate our growth potential, broaden and enhance our services for our customers, and enable them to benefit from the expertise and resources of a large group of companies.”

“Clients are seeking more depth of expertise and a single technology partner who can advise and guide them, while providing products and services that influence all aspects of their business,” added Alan Sampson, TriMech Group CEO. “Professional, reliable services fill clients’ gaps quickly and keep their work on track. Adding 3DPRINTUK alongside other sympathetic acquisitions enhances our ability to always bring the right mix of tools to the job.”

As the company acquires 3DPRINTUK, it has also completed the takeover of GRM Consulting, which follows acquisitions of Solid People and Solid Print 3D earlier this year.

"We're always seeking to enhance our position as the best-in-class partner to the advanced design, engineering, and manufacturing sectors across the globe,” added Sampson. “Bringing in the teams from both GRM and 3DPRINTUK sets the stage for further growth in key service areas. Each of these well-established, growing businesses provides an excellent foundation to build upon."

3DPRINTUK previously acquired fellow 3D printing service provider Additive in December 2021.