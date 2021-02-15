3DPRINTUK acquires fellow service provider Additive

× Expand 3DPRINTUK Additive

UK-based additive manufacturing service provider 3DPRINTUK has announced the acquisition of Additive, formerly known as Digits2Widgets, for an undisclosed.

The deal means that all of Additive’s 3D printing activities will now be performed by 3DPRINTUK. It represents another significant expansion of 3DPRINTUK’s additive manufacturing capabilities, after a string of announcements in 2020 off the back of a £1 million investment.

3DPRINTUK believes, in addition to last year’s 3D printing system expansion and the increase in material capabilities, the acquisition of Additive further strengthens the company’s position as a leading 3D printing provider.

“With both companies being located in London, Additive and 3DPRINTUK have long been friends in the industry,” commented Nick Allen, CEO at 3DPRINTUK. “This has largely been driven by mutually high standards for quality 3D printed parts alongside a determined effort by both companies to maintain realistic expectations around the use of additive technologies. As a result, this feels like a very natural progression. I can categorically state that 3DPRINTUK will continue to strive to improve the already high standards of both companies.”

“I am delighted to put our business in the safe hands of Nick Allen and his team, who I know will continue to develop and extend the role of additive manufacturing in the UK,” added Additive Owner Andrew Dawood. “We would like to thank all of our clients and suppliers over the years, and most of all the amazing team members who have made it all happen.”

