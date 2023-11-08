3T Additive Manufacturing & Hittech Group target semiconductor industry with joint venture

3T Additive Manufacturing is working with Hittech Group to create a joint venture that will combine their respective expertise to serve the semiconductor industry, among others.

The joint venture intends to introduce new products to the semiconductor market and will be based out of Germany or the Netherlands.

Hittech Group is comprised of nine specialised companies with know-how and expertise in precision mechanical manufacturing and assembly, while 3T Additive Manufacturing is a metal additive manufacturing service provider with a play in the aerospace, defence and energy markets.

Together, they plan to create an ecosystem for the industrialisation of final products, from idea generation to smart production.

“Already in a very early stage, we indicated that additive manufacturing is going to play a crucial role in our industrial landscape,” commented Marco Verloop, COO of Hittech Group. “We then had a choice to either buy some machines and start learning on our own, or we could partner up with the best companies out there.”

“For 3T, the partnership makes a lot of sense,” added 3T Additive Manufacturing CEO Dan Johns. “In Hittech, we recognised the same values, openness and professionalism that 3T stands for, and they have a strong position in the semicon market. It means together, we can create a higher value and unique service offering to the customers.”

As the partners come together to establish this joint venture, they want to help semiconductor manufacturers make parts more sustainably, with both 3T and Hittech outlining their sustainability commitments.

“At the core of our business is a strong vision for setting the sustainable manufacturing standard, and a committed belief that net-zero is achievable if we leverage the entire value chain,” said Johns. “We can’t do this along, and it’s why we want to deepen our partnership with Hittech. Together, we can offer a route to component decarbonisation by combining our expertise.”

“We believe that this step will solidify our proposition and will benefit not only our companies, but also our customers, since they get to work with the experts combined knowledge and experience to make way for new products while taking into account our global footprint and sustainability targets,” added Verloop.