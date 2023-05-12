3YOURMIND announces Alexandre Donnadieu as Chief Commercial Officer

× Expand 3YOURMIND 3YOURMIND CCO Alexandre Donnadieu.

3YOURMIND has announced the appointment of Alexandre Donnadieu as its new Chief Commercial Officer.

Donnadieu steps up to the CCO role after five years growing 3YOURMIND's presence in North America via his position as Managing Director of North America. This formed part of the company's global strategy which saw it grow its client base across more than 15 countries ad industries such as mobility, energy and defence.

Before 3YOURMIND, Donnadieu was an advisor to CEOs and COOs of top-tier Industry 4.0 industrial firms, helping to define their business case for additive manufacturing. In addition, Donnadieu is said to have previously used his expertise to 'advocate and lead advanced manufacturing digital transformation initiatives' in industries like defence, automotive, and energy.

"For the past five years, Alexandre has played an integral role in the development of 3YOURMIND and has been fundamental in building our footprint in the U.S. market," commented co-founder and CEO Aleksander Ciszek. "As CCO, Alexandre will bring his vision and critical understanding of the marketplace to lead 3YOURMIND to become a household name in advanced manufacturing."

As the Managing Director in North America, Donnadieu helped to grow the region into 3YOURMIND's primary market, generating 75% of total revenue. In addition, Donnadieu is credited with spearheading deals with U.S. automotive manufacturer Ford Motor Company, and is said to have set the groundwork for business with the U.S. Department of Defense.

"The manufacturing industry is poised to embrace many critical challenges humanity faces," says Alexandre Donnadieu. "3YOURMIND is, and will continue to be, a major driver of change for industries like defence and energy toward greater resilience and sustainability of their spare parts supply chains."

The announcement also follows the promotions of Stephan Galozy to Chief Product Officer and William Cuervo to Vice President of Sales in North America.