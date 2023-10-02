4WEB Medical receives 510k clearance to market 3D printed cervical plate

× Expand 4WEB

Orthopedic implant company 4WEB Medical has announced that it has received 510(k) clearance to market the newest additions to the company’s implant portfolio. The solutions are the 3D printed Cervical Spine Truss System (CSTS) Integrated Plating Solution, and two cervical interbody line extensions.

Jonathan Hires, Director of Research and Development said: “The CSTS Integrated Plating Solution provides an additional stand-alone treatment option for 4WEB’s surgeon customers. With two product launches in Q3 and regulatory clearance for the integrated plate, we have built significant momentum towards completing the company’s comprehensive cervical portfolio by the end of the year.”

The CSTS Integrated Plating Solution clearance follows recent announcements from 4WEB such as the launch of a 3D printed non-integrated cervical plating solution, and a second-generation cervical interbody fusion device which came to market in Q3 of 2023.

Read more: DeGen Medical 3D printed Solar AM ALIF device implanted at Texas Back Institute

The company also announced plans to launch an integrated anchor fixation system in early Q4. 4WEB says its expanded suite of products will provide a variety of cervical constructs for varying anatomical needs.

“The launch of the CSTS Integrated Plating Solution builds on an already robust product portfolio. We are excited to launch several new cervical products before the end of the year and look forward to capitalising on this success with significant growth in 2024,” said Geoff Bigos, Vice President of 4WEB Medical’s Spine Division.

4WEB says that its proprietary truss implant platform was the first 510(k) cleared implant manufactured with AM, containing 3D printed titanium. The company says the open implant architecture allows for bone growth throughout the entire implant construct.