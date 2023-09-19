DeGen Medical 3D printed Solar AM ALIF device implanted at Texas Back Institute

× Expand DeGen Medical DeGen ALIF edit - 1

Spinal implant manufacturer DeGen Medical has announced its 3D printed Solar AM anterior lumbar interbody fusion (ALIF) device has been implanted at the Texas Back Institute.

Dr. Peter Derman and Dr. Alexander Satin have thus become the first surgeons to implant the additively manufactured medical device.

The procedures were performed at the Texas Health Center for Diagnostics and Surgery within the Texas Back Institute, which is considered to be one of the largest ‘freestanding multidisciplinary academic spine centres in the world.’

Solar AM is the latest addition to the DeGen Medical Puri-Ti portfolio, and comes in a variety of sizes and lordotic options to accommodate patient anatomy. It is additively manufactured with a proprietary process that does not require cutting oils or material transfer, and uses the PuriTi material which is said to feature a ‘different metallurgy composition’ that allows for ‘enhanced visualisation and reduced artifact in imaging studies.’

“Solar ALIF incorporates a proprietary additive manufacturing process and superior instrumentation that will be the new industry standard,” commented Scott Blumenthal M.D., an orthopaedic spine surgeon at the Texas Back Institute. “The enhanced imaging characteristics compared to standard titanium implants is a major advantage by generating less image artifact.”

DeGen Medical is one of several companies to leverage 3D printed in the development of anterior lumbar implants. Osseus Fusion Systems this year received a unique FDA indication for its Pisces-SA ALIF device, while Stryker launched its 3D printed Monterey AL Interbody System with new pre-clinical data in October 2022. Camber Spine Technologies is another to have received FDA 510(k) clearance for its 3D printed SPIRA Open Matrix ALIF device.