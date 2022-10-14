One-third scale 3D printed Nissan Ariya replica produced by Ogle Models

× Expand Ogle Models and Prototypes Nissan Ariya

In December of 2021, Nissan unveiled the Ariya single-seater concept car, which used the powertrain of the all-electric Ariya SUV. The development of the bespoke single-seater car chassis, which had a futuristic appearance, showed what a fully electrified performance motor could look like.

The Formula E design, with close to 400 brake horsepower and all-wheel drive, “turned heads” according to Nissan, when the public had its first glimpse of the vehicle, which featured aerodynamic wheel covers and bronze colouring. Nissan was happy with the design, and asked Ogle Models to create a one-third scale model to keep in the reception of its UK Design Centre in Paddington, London.

Phillip Martin, Director of Ogle Models, said: “We have previously built full-size interior mock-ups of the first Qashqai and Juke models, so we were delighted to work with Nissan again on this exciting project.”

The build process took almost 500 hours, including the CNC machining, 3D printing, and painting. After all parts had been created, they were assembled with allowances made for the paint using magnets and screws. The model was attached to a plinth before the whole thing was disassembled for painting and applying graphics. The car was then reassembled and secured to the plinth.

“It was quite a complex project. Because the CAD model had only A surface data, we had to create the B surface which added thickness and features so something physical could be produced, ensuring that no undercuts were created, so the individual parts could all fit together like a jigsaw puzzle,” said Martin. “We were extremely pleased with the finished model, which was made even more satisfying when we received such positive feedback from Nissan’s design centre.”

In August, Ogle Models purchased a Stratasys Neo450 SLA machine, taking the company's equipment investment over the past two-and-a-half-years to almost 2 million GBP.

