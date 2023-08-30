A3D Manufacturing becomes certified HP Digital Manufacturing Partner

× Expand HP

A3D Manufacturing, formerly Athena 3D Manufacturing, has been announced as a new certified HP Digital Manufacturing Partner (DMP). The DMP certification is an HP qualification that signifies A3D Manufacturing as a ‘3D manufacturing leader’ that meets HP’s standards for advanced additive manufacturing processes, industry-standard certifications, robust quality management and volume job production.

After an evaluation by HP, A3D Manufacturing says it has been recognised as exemplifying all four factors and has become a ‘valued partner’ that can meet the quality and demands of customers.

“The Digital Manufacturing Network (DMN) and DMP certification identifies A3D Manufacturing as a leader in the 3D printing space. We’re thrilled to include them as the latest partner in our esteemed community,” said Gregory Elfering, Head of Americas, 3D Printing at HP.

A3D Manufacturing now offers the HP 5420W printer that prints white, functional parts to its product line.

Jon Toews, Senior Vice President of A3D Manufacturing and HP DMN Advisory Council President of the Americas (AMS) said: “We’re proud to be an HP partner. Our customers can continue to expect high-quality products, trusted partnership, and excellence from us as a DMN supplier.”

Athena 3D Manufacturing announced a rebrand to A3D Manufacturing in July 2023. Speaking about the decision, Toews said: “Rebranding as A3D Manufacturing will open many more possibilities for us. It allows us to continuously evaluate our mission and add bleeding-edge technologies and expertise to our portfolio, so our customers can harness these new capabilities to grow their business. A3D Manufacturing is truly where ideas take shape.”