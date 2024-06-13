A3D Manufacturing opens new headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona

× Expand A3D Manufacturing A3D Manufacturing Director of Manufacturing Taylor Moore presents the HP 3D printer build unit to guests.

On-demand manufacturing service provider A3D Manufacturing has opened a new headquarters in Phoenix, with the facility supporting both additive and subtractive manufacturing processes.

Nearly 200 people attended the ribbon cutting and open house event at A3D Manufacturing’s new Headquarters on Thursday, May 30, with Phoenix City Councilman Kevin Robinson, Greater Phoenix Chamber VP of Strategic Member Engagement Debbie Drotar, and Director of Strategic Member Engagement Jenifer Kocher among them. A3D Manufacturing also welcomed executives from A3D, Hawk Ridge Systems, HP, Nikola Motor Company, and more.

During the event, A3D Manufacturing Senior Vice President, Jon Toews commented: “By opening our new Phoenix headquarters, we're tripling our production capacity and revolutionising manufacturing. This expansion allows us to offer high-quality solutions for every stage of the product lifecycle, from prototyping to full outsourced MaaS, supporting both additive and traditional manufacturing.”

From the early development stages of design and analysis to prototyping and large-scale production, A3D Manufacturing has been providing manufacturing services for companies large and small over the past five years. In that time, the company has produced over 200,000 parts for nearly 2,300 customers. A3D Manufacturing has invested in its new headquarters to 'accommodate the growing need for fast, reliable additive manufacturing and post-production solutions.' The new space spans 9,000 square-feet, providing three times the production capacity of its former location.