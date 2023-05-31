ADAXIS joins 3MF Consortium as Associate Member

× Expand ADAXIS + 3MF Consortium

ADAXIS has announced that it has joined the 3MF Consortium as an Associate Member. The 3MF Consortium, comprising of 21 members from both the 3D printing and 3D CAD industries, says it is dedicated to defining a standardised file format that streamlines additive manufacturing workflows and fosters innovation.

When the consortium was established in 2015, the companies involved embarked on a mission to deliver a file format that they say adheres to key principles that are ‘crucial’ for the additive manufacturing industry. The consortium says the 3MF format is designed to be comprehensive, encompassing all necessary model, material, and property information within a single archive.

The approach ensures data integrity and eliminates fragmentation according to the consortium.

As an Associate Member of the 3MF Consortium, ADAXIS says it is ‘excited’ to work closely with other members to optimise the 3MF format specifically for Robotic Additive Manufacturing. The latest member says it aims to drive advancements in additive manufacturing technology, unlock new possibilities, and enhance the capabilities of robotic systems in the industry.

“Today, the ability to create high-quality multi-axis tool paths can heavily rely on the input 3D model. A standardised and capable file format will make it easier to share and extract vital information about the 3D surfaces, optimal manufacturing sequence, and materials,” said Emil Johansson, Co-Founder of ADAXIS.

Duann Scott, Director of the 3MF Consortium added: “As additive manufacturing processes and applications mature, communicating design and manufacturing intent with a representation of the surface only, is no longer enough to accurately, or reliably produce results the machines are capable of. ADAXIS brings yet another dimension to the problem with their multi axis robot Additive Manufacturing software.

“By joining the 3MF Consortium, ADAXIS will be critical in helping to shape and implement data in a standardised format to include other information such as manufacturing process, materials, and more. We look forward to working with ADAXIS to help their customers, and the manufacturing industry at large through open source collaboration.”

In a press release form ADAXIS about the announcement, the company said that by actively participating in the development of industry standards, it strives to provide its customers with ‘state-of-the-art’ solutions and contribute to the widespread adoption of additive manufacturing. The press release also included: “Together, we can usher in a more efficient, sustainable, and transformative future for the manufacturing industry.”