AddiMap and qualloy enter strategic collaboration to “transform additive manufacturing landscape”

qualloy, a leading digital marketplace for metal powders in additive manufacturing, has announced a strategic collaboration with the ‘world’s first’ process parameter marketplace AddiMap. The companies say the partnership aims to empower the 3D printing industry by providing a comprehensive solution that encompasses both the sourcing of metal powders and the accessibility of validated printing parameters.

AddiMap and qualloy say that the collaboration brings together two ‘cutting-edge’ platforms that complement each other ‘perfectly’, offering users ‘everything they need’ to successfully use 3D printing technology. Through linking the two marketplaces, users will be directed to the offerings of the other platform.

According to qualloy, its digital marketplace simplifies the powder market by providing a platform where sellers and buyers can connect and transact with ease. By utilising an intelligent search algorithm, qualloy says it streamlines the sourcing process, which enables users to find the ideal metal powders for their specific machines and specifications, from a variety of suppliers.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with AddiMap and combine our strengths to create a comprehensive solution for the AM industry,” said Yannik Williams, Co-Founder of qualloy. “With qualloy, we have simplified the market for metal powders, enabling buyers to find the perfect match for their printers quickly. Through this partnership, we aim to further enhance the user experience by providing seamless access to AddiMap’s extensive printing parameters database, empowering users to unlock the full potential of additive manufacturing.”

AddiMap offers a plug-and-play solution that it says ‘significantly’ reduces the time and resources required for parameter development and qualification processes. By granting users access to AddiMap’s parameter library, mainstream users can transition from digital models to physical products without the need for extensive parameter studies.

Gregor Graf, Initiator of AddiMap added: “Cooperation is the key to leverage the full potential of metal AM. Less costs and more materials will lead to faster industrial adoption. With AddiMap, we aim to provide users with a vast range of process parameters, enabling them to increase productivity, optimise properties, explore new materials and streamline their AM productions.”

According to the press release about the collaboration, the companies believe that the partnership marks a milestone to further simplify the 3D printing industry, as it streamlines the procurement process for metal powders and provides users access to a database of 3D printing parameters. By joining together, the companies say that they are driving the industrialisation and democratisation of additive manufacturing.