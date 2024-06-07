Additive manufacturing leaders to discuss serial production, sustainability and more in RAPID + TCT Keynote Series

The line-up for RAPID + TCT’s Executive Perspectives Keynote Series has been revealed, promising informative, daily conversations with 15 industry thought leaders on the additive manufacturing (AM) industry’s biggest topics, including the industrialisation of 3D printing, sustainability, supply chain and more.

North America’s largest AM and industrial 3D printing event will open each day of its 2024 edition in Los Angeles on June 25-27th with a panel discussion featuring five unique executive perspectives. Each panel will take place on the Main Stage at 8:30 a.m. and will be hosted by TCT Head of Content Laura Griffiths.

Day 1 Line-up: 25th June

Speakers

Charlie Grace, CCO and President of the Americas, Nikon SLM Solutions

Jeffrey Graves, PhD, President and CEO, 3D Systems

Marie Langer, CEO, EOS

Yoav Stern, CEO and Member of the Board of Directors, Nano Dimension

Yoav Zeif, PhD, CEO, Stratasys

The group will examine the critical importance of moving to full-scale production, and how the technology convergences are impacting AM along with some bleeding-edge applications.

Day 2 Line-up: 26th June

Speakers

Savi Baveja, President of Personalization and 3D Printing, HP

Nils Niemeyer, General Manager, DMG MORI

Avi Reichental, Co-Founder & CEO, Nexa3D

Shai Terem, President & CEO, Markforged

Fried Vancraen, Chairman of the Board, Materialise

This session will cover themes central to the evolution of the AM industry, including technology convergence in AI and robotics and their impact on AM, sustainability and its opportunities and challenges, and the adoption of AM in production applications.

Day 3 Line-up: 27th June

Speakers

Alain Dupont, Chief Commercial Officer, Colibrium Additive – A GE Aerospace Company

Ric Fulop, Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO, Desktop Metal

Maxim Lobovsky, Co-Founder & CEO, Formlabs

Victor Roman, PhD, Managing Director, ARBURGadditive

Michelle Sidwell, Chief Commercial Officer, Velo3D

This panel will address technology innovation, applications and how the industry navigates the shift to scaling and production manufacturing.

“With new technologies and applications being developed every day, the AM industry is constantly evolving,” said Robert “Bob” Willig, executive director and CEO of SME. “RAPID + TCT brings together the brightest minds and the best ideas in the field. The launch of our Executive Perspectives Keynote Series provides a platform for attendees to unpack the challenges and opportunities that will define the next phase of additive innovation.”

"I'm very much looking forward to hosting this inaugural Executive Perspectives Keynote Series at RAPID + TCT," said Griffiths. "Very rarely does the additive manufacturing community get a chance to hear from our industry's leaders in this sort of setting.The conversations I've had with each of our panelists in preparation for these keynotes have been refreshingly open and enlightening. We're going to be discussing everything from the challenges of scale and serial production to technology convergence with AI and automation.These panels are the perfect way to set the tone for your day on the show floor, and indeed beyond, as you take insights learned back to your business"