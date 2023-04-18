AddUp announces new medical advisory board and appoints three founding members

× Expand AddUp, Inc. The first three appointments to the advisory board, from left to right: Sam Onukuri, Jan Triani, Severine Valdant

AddUp, Inc. has announced the establishment of the AppUp Medical Advisory Board. The company says the board’s mission is to provide AddUp with a “non-biased and holistic” view on the medical industry as it relates to the development and utilisation of metal 3D printing technologies as a means of serving the medical community.

AddUp has also announced the appointment of three members to the advisory board, each bringing experience from different corners of the healthcare and medical device industry. The founding members are Sam Onukuri, Jan Triani, and Severine Valdant.

Sam Onukuri specialises in accelerating the commercialisation of 3D printing, specifically in healthcare applications and digital customer delivery models. Onukuri is focused on engineering global equity and sustainability, and brings experience from companies in Europe, Asia, North America and South America. Onukuri’s most recent position was as the Global Head and Senior Fellow for Johnson & Johnson’s 3D Printing Innovation and Customer Solutions divisions.

Jan Triani is experienced in the areas of regulatory compliance and is a subject matter expert for FDA audits. Triani has authored 510(k)s, HDE, complete Quality Management Systems, 483 and Warning Letter responses. Other experiences include assisting foot and ankle start-ups in selling to larger MDM, and developing and establishing initial QMS for two startup medical device companies. Triani was recently the Director of Quality Assurance and Regulatory affairs, Patient Specific for Paragon 28.

Severine Valdant says she is passionate about technology and the individuals who make technological advances a reality. Valdant took OPM through its evolution from a polymers company to an additive and medical device manufacturer and helped it to become the first company to receive FDA approvals for 3D printed polymeric implants. Valdant is currently is the Chief Commercial Officer for QuesTek Innovations LLC and was recently the President at Oxford Performance Materials, Inc.

AddUp, Inc. CEO Rush LaSelle said: “We are honoured to welcome three industry veterans to our newly formed Medical Advisory Board. These professionals have proven track records of leveraging additive technologies in safe and reliable manners to improve patient care. Mr. Onukuri, Ms. Triani, and Ms. Valdant will provide unique perspectives in advising AddUp, Inc as we continue advancing our metal 3D printing technologies, software, monitoring suites, and service offerings to empower companies to accelerate the adoption of additive manufacturing and all its benefits in delivering safe and affordable orthopaedic care.”

