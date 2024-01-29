AI-powered material reuse management tool for metal 3D printing to be developed via £600k research project

The Materials Processing Institute

The Materials Processing Institute is working with Additive Manufacturing Solutions and AMFG to develop a predictive material reuse management tool that leans on artificial intelligence as part of an Innovate UK-funded research project.

Known as SMART-APP, the tool will introduce smart predictive models for resource efficiency and waste reduction. If the 600,000 GBP research collaboration is successful, SMART-APP will be made commercially available to users of laser powder bed fusion 3D printing technology.

The SMART-APP project aims to predict the quality change of the powder after each process, proposing alternative process parameters on used powder to extend its lifespan with a minimal or an in-specification impact on product quality. It will place a focus on metal additive manufacturing, which has been deemed by the partners to not yet be cost-effective due to a development gap in the level of powder waste and length of processing time.

To address such issues, the research will feature 'state-of-the-art materials characterisation and mechanical testing', while also investigating shelf life and the processability envelope of environmentally affected common stainless steel, titanium and superalloy base feedstock. The resulting outputs will be fed into an advanced database linking powder input properties against AM part performance to provide a predictive tool that will be available for industry to use.

Nick Parry, Industrial Digitalisation Group Manager at the Teesside-based Materials Processing Institute, commented: “SMART-APP is the next logical step to continue the work the Institute has already undertaken in powder characterisation. This predictive tool will develop and enable world class production of AM components, with smart solutions for resource efficiency and providing longer use of materials feedstock and reducing wastage.”

Rob Higham, CEO of Additive Manufacturing Solutions, added: “AMS is delighted to have the support of Innovate UK to continue developing our portfolio of world leading powder and AM process optimisation capability. This marks our first step towards a ground-breaking approach for dynamic materials management. The potential of the AM process remains a potential in many people’s eyes. It could be realised with the development of a versatile and smart predictive tool for tracking powder quality after each reuse.”

Alexander Grimmer, Technical Consultant at London-headquartered AMFG, offered: “This initiative aims to transform additive manufacturing towards more resource-efficient methods. SMART-APP aims to instil trust in the additive manufacturing realm by forecasting powder quality and recommending processes to restore desired powder properties for reuse. AMFG eagerly anticipates contributing to a cutting-edge material management system in this project, poised to deliver substantial environmental and economic benefits to the industry. This endeavour is set to expedite the widespread adoption of additive manufacturing.”