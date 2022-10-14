America Makes awards Boeing Research & Technology GAMAT Project opportunity, opens two new project calls worth $1.75M in funding

America Makes logo

America Makes has announced that Boeing Research and Technology has been selected as the awardee of a Directed Project Opportunity on the generation of additive material allowables for Ti-6AI-4V (GAMAT) funded by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), Materials and Manufacturing Directorate, Manufacturing and Industrial Base Technology Division.

This will see Boeing Research and Technology working in conjunction with RPMI Innovations, Edison Welding Institute (EWI), Auburn University, ASTM International, and the University of Texas El Paso. The National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR) will work, coordinate with and support the Boeing project team with the review and documentation of data generated as part of the GAMAT project.

America Makes says that the objective of the project opportunity is to overcome the lack of accepted and available design data for use by engineers and designers for the approval of additive manufacturing parts. Generating the requisite data and models requires investment of resources and time in order to produce statistically significant data, which requires generating test coupons under a controlled process, performing testing, and analysis of the resulting data.

“While there are some existing organisational or company-specific proprietary AM design databases, there is currently very limited industry or government-accepted standard design data for AM in the public domain,” said John Wilczynski, Executive Director, America Makes. “This data is needed to further shape and support the broader adoption of AM.”

“It’s exciting to see when a project call comes full circle and our membership offers insightful and impactful proposals that ultimately have the ability to advance the dataset of the additive manufacturing ecosystem,” added Wilczynski. “Our project calls are a way for membership to accelerate AM technologies and innovation in the manufacturing sector and beyond.”

America Makes has also launched two additional project calls to provide the opportunity for 1.75 million USD in awards.

The 2022 Rapid Innovation Call will focus on the advancement of AM technologies to benefit all members of America Makes. NCDMM is soliciting proposals that support the America Makes mission. Submitted topics are reviewed and prioritised by the America Makes Roadmap Advisory Group.

For this project call, at least four awards are anticipated with an associated maximum federal funding of 100,000 USD available for each award.

America Makes says that the execution of funded projects and programs address roadmap requirements, which are in turn identified by the membership, and foster the advancement of AM technology readiness and industrialisation.

The Steel (HY-80) Wire-Arc Additive Heat Treatment (SWAAHT) Project Call, worth 1.35 million USD in federal funding, seeks to inform and build modelling frameworks that the metal AM community can leverage when looking to optimise ferritic steel DED and post-build HT practices at scale.

NCDMM, AFRL, and the Office of Naval Research (ONR) are seeking responses that outline a metal AM project that aims to develop an understanding and set of tools (experimental and computational models) specific to the selection of feedstocks, AM build parameters, and post-build heat treatments applied to the DED of high-strength structural steel shapes.

Both of these project calls opened on October 13.

Last month, America Makes announced eight new additions to its executive committee, as well as three government representatives to help the program move into a new phase.

