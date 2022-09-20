America Makes names new executive committee members

America Makes logo

America Makes is now entering its tenth year and has announced its executive committee leading the transition into the next phase of the program.

The group is the core strategic advisory committee, with the purpose of ensuring the appropriate strategy, policy, and advocacy are in place for America Makes to achieve its mission.

The programme has announced eight new members of the committee, as well as three government representatives to help the transition to the next phase. The committee advises on matters concerning technical scope, membership value, ecosystem and partnership strategies, and education training.

“I am very excited to welcome our newest members to the Executive Committee and I look froward to collaborating with such a diverse and knowledgeable group of experts,” said John Wilczynski, Executive Director of America Makes. “Each of these individuals shares a passion and commitment to expanding the Additive Manufacturing ecosystem on a global level and act as champions for America Makes throughout their respective organisations and market segments.”

Here are the new additions.

2022-2023 America Makes Executive Committee

Government Representatives

In July, America Makes announced three new project calls totalling 4.6 million USD in awards, to address domestic supply chain issues. The same month, it also donated more than 20 3D printers with Ultimaker to help introduce young women to 3D printing.

