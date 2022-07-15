Ultimaker donates 3D printers with America Makes to help introduce young women to 3D printing

× Expand Ultimaker

Ultimaker will donate more than 20 3D printers through its newly created partnership with America Makes, one of the leading organisations in the US for additive manufacturing and 3D printing technology research, discovery, creation and innovation.

The printers will be used in middle schools and high schools, alongside community organisations and non-profits across the country. The companies share the goal of growing awareness, inspiration and entrepreneurship opportunities for 3D printing technology among young women, diverse groups and communities.

The Ultimaker printers, assembled in Memphis, Tennessee, will enable young women across the United States to expand the potential for innovations with additive manufacturing as they learn, experiment and innovate with 3D printing. Ultimaker printers are already located in schools and universities worldwide, the new partnership will strengthen this commitment.

“With our partnership with America Makes, we aim to add sustainable value across our community and foster an environment of equity that enables the next generation of engineers to leverage 3D printing and solve the world’s challenges with additive manufacturing,” said James Butler, Vice President Ultimaker, Americas.

On the America Makes website, potential collaborators can find information on academic programs, information on the partnership, and submission forms for possible selection. If eligible, organisations will receive an Ultimaker printer package, and will be supported with a tailored software and informational assets package.

Josh Cramer, Education and Workforce Development Director at America Makes, said: “We are delighted that Ultimaker has provided its 3D printing technology, a critical resource we need to grow the representation of women and diverse populations in both technical fields and engineering, particularly additive manufacturing.”

Cramer also went on to say: “We believe increasing diversity of youth pursuing these type of careers will not only benefit the additive industry but all of manufacturing.”

This continues Ultimaker's history of providing educational organisations with 3D printing programs, introducing students to the technology to provide them with new opportunities.

