AMGTA appoints Sherri Monroe as new Executive Director

The Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association (AMGTA) has announced Sherri Monroe as its new Executive Director.

Monroe replaces Sherry Handel to become the organisation’s second Executive Director, with her appointment effective immediately.

The AMGTA was launched in November 2019 to promote the environmental benefits of additive manufacturing and facilitate research and life cycle analyses into the technology. It has around 40 members, including the likes of Höganas, Desktop Metal, Stratasys, Divergent Technologies and Sintavia as Founding Members.

Monroe has previously worked as the Regional Chief Development Officer and Executive Director of the American Red Cross, as well as the Programme Marketing and Community Engagement Manager of the American Cancer Society. She has also previously worked with Siemens Energy. Her remit at the AMGTA is to further its goals globally, with the organisation expected to announce the findings of its first commissioned life cycle analysis – which involved an aircraft engine bracket – later this summer.

“I am thrilled to be joining the AMGTA at this critical point in its development,” commented Monroe. “Additive manufacturing has the potential to be transformational in how we sustainably manufacture, and it is our role at the AMGTA to help unlock this potential through rigorous research and industry outreach.”

“Sherri’s proven leadership in both the non-profit and for-profit worlds is the perfect background for our Executive Director role,” added Brian Neff, the AMGTA’s Board Chair. “I am looking forward to working with her as she continues the remarkable growth of our organisation.”

The MTC – a member of the AMGTA – is moderating a panel session at this week’s TCT 3Sixty event in the UK titled ‘The future of sustainability in additive manufacturing’. The talk will take place on the South Stage at TCT 3Sixty on Wednesday 8 June at 13.45.

