AMUG announces scholarship recipients for 2024 conference

The Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) has announced the recipients of its scholarships, to be recognised at the 2024 conference in Chicago.

Alex Campbell, a fourth-year aerospace engineering student at Ohio State University, has been awarded the Guy E. Bourdeau Scholarship for students in additive manufacturing. Phil Rufe, an Assistant Professor in the School of Engineering at Eastern Michigan University, has been selected for the Randy Stevens Scholarship for educators in additive manufacturing.

As scholarship recipients, Campbell and Rufe will attend the AMUG Conference, where they will engage with additive manufacturing users. They will take the stage to present their work on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, on day three of the event.

The scholarships recognise students and educators who demonstrate a passion and vision for additive manufacturing to advance education and industry.

Rajeev Kulkarni, Chair of the AMUG Scholarship Committee said: “The recipients of the scholarships embody a deep-seated enthusiasm for additive manufacturing that originated many years ago and has endured over time. Additionally, the committee acknowledges their aspirations to challenge and improve established practices, accompanied by proactive efforts to transform these into reality. Through their mentorship initiatives, they inspire others to contribute to global change.”

Kulkarni added: “The heightened calibre of the submissions also left a strong impression on the scholarship committee. As each year passes, selecting the most outstanding scholarship recipients becomes progressively challenging, reflecting the remarkable advancements within the additive manufacturing industry.”

Alex Campbell’s 3D printing journey began in middle school with a MakerBot 3D printer, which began his fascination and is central to his academic and professional pursuits. Campbell said: “What began as a hobby has evolved into a cornerstone of my skill set, making additive manufacturing an integral aspect of my professional identity.”

Campbell is pursuing an aerospace engineering degree at Ohio State University (OSU) with the goal of entering the aerospace industry to make significant contributions, either by manufacturing rocket engines or applying intelligent design to next-gen propulsion systems.

Campbell spoke about using 3D printing for combustion chambers and injectors: “I find this interesting because it not only allows for increasingly complex regenerative cooling setups but also allows for the use of unique, often hard-to-machine materials, such as niobium C-103.”

Professor Phil Rufe teaches in the School of Engineering at Eastern Michigan University (EMU) using his background in engineering. He is a Certified Manufacturing Engineer (CMfgE) with degrees in mechanical engineering, manufacturing, and education.

At EMU, his courses are in manufacturing processes, industrial operations, CAD, mechanics, GD&T, lean manufacturing, intellectual property, design for manufacturing and assembly (DFMA), and additive manufacturing. Rufe also manages EMU’s 3D printing/AM Lab.

Dr. Vijay Mannari, Interim Director of the School of Engineering at Eastern Michigan University said: “Professor Rufe has provided strong leadership in promoting and integrating 3D printing/additive manufacturing within the School of Engineering at EMU. Professor Rufe has been instrumental in implementing 3D printing/additive manufacturing.”

In the courses that Rufe teaches, and also for those that he does not, he makes 3D printing accessible while providing guidance on the process, advantages, disadvantages, and considerations. The insights he offers range from preparing files for 3D printing to understanding the cost, time, and quality considerations when evaluating additive manufacturing as an alternative to other manufacturing processes.

Rufe said: “Based on my research, AM is a tool with a wide variety of applications and a diverse audience. While a dedicated 3D printing class is good, it alone does not meet the needs of a diverse set of applications or audiences. Shifting paradigms and providing AM education to students outside of the traditional dedicated-course model is a challenge.”

The Guy E. Bourdeau Scholarship, founded by Guy’s wife, Renee Bourdeau, and financially supported by Cimquest, Inc. since 2019, is awarded annually to one college student. The Randy Stevens Scholarship, founded and financially supported by Randy’s former employer, In’Tech Industries, is awarded annually to one educator focusing on additive manufacturing.

The 2024 AMUG Conference takes place March 10-14 in Chicago, Illinois.