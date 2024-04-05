AMUG Technical Competition highlights projects 'only made possible with additive manufacturing'

× Expand AMUG AMUG 2024 Technical Competition winning entries

The winning projects for this year’s Technical Competition at the Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) Conference showcase applications that are “only made possible with the use of additive manufacturing.”

The annual competition, which recognises 3D printing applications and finishing techniques, is judged by a panel of nine industry experts and saw Point Designs LLC and BuildParts by CIDEAS, Inc. selected as Advanced Concepts and Advanced Finishing winners. AMUG Members selected the entry by Eaton for the Members' Choice Award.

Bonnie Meyer, Chair of the Technical Competition Committee, said, "This event showcases the innovations, craftsmanship, and dedication to driving advances in additive manufacturing. The participants range from individuals to team collaborations, but every entry demonstrates ingenuity and highlights projects that are only made possible with the use of additive manufacturing technologies."

Chris Baschuk, Director of Clinical Services at Point Design LLC, submitted the winning entry in the Advanced Concepts category, "Lightweight Revolution: Ventilated Multi-material Shoulder Disarticulation Prosthesis." Manufactured with HP's Multi Jet Fusion, in rigid PA 12 and flexible TPU, the patient-specific device balances functionality with user comfort by reducing bulkiness, weight, and fabrication complexity associated with conventional approaches. Baschuk said the project offers a “highly personalised, functional, and comfortable solution for individuals with shoulder disarticulation amputations,” while judges noted “the methodology and attention to detail” and “astounding” embedded electronics for movement.

In the Advanced Finishing category, Mike Littrell, President of BuildParts by CIDEAS, Inc. and a previous Technical Competition winner, was awarded first place for "Coin-Operated Rides,” scale replicas that pay tribute to the coin operated rides of a bygone era. The scale models included a "Race to the Moon" rocket scooter and a futuristic spacecraft from a 1950s point of view. Each model contained 99% printed parts using DLP (Digital Light Projection), FDM (Fused Deposition Modeling) and SLA (Stereolithography), and was displayed at the Chicago event in fully finished, sanded/primed, and as-printed states. The scale models were brought to life with 2K automotive-grade paint for a durable, long-lasting finish.

The Members' Choice award, which is open to personal and subjective impressions from AMUG Conference attendees, was awarded to Eaton for “Fully AM Luminaire,” a custom lighting solution that uses several AM techniques. Presented by Sam Mills, Engineering Specialist for Eaton, 90% of the project is made up of AM components and is said to achieve Department of Energy (DOE) manufacturing goals for reshoring, SKU reduction, and efficiency. While judges noted that the solution is not cost-effective, AMUG Members were impressed by the project’s use of DfAM and AM sophistication. The project did however land third place in the Advanced Concepts category.

For Advanced Finishing, Ed Graham of Prototek took second place for "The Pumpkin King." Third place was awarded to Olaf Diegel of the University of Auckland for "Darth Vader Reborn." In Advanced Concepts, second place was awarded to Rick Pressley of Renaissance Services, Inc. for "Cooled Integrally Vaned Stator with 'Cast-In Cooling Holes.'"