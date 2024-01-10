AMUK launches its first-ever Annual Action Plan for future growth of UK additive manufacturing industry

× Expand AMUK

Additive Manufacturing UK (AMUK), the UK’s dedicated trade association for the additive manufacturing sector, has announced the launch of its first-ever Annual Action Plan. AMUK says this launch is in response to the rapid growth of the sector, and the potential for future growth.

AMUK says the plan highlights how users of 3D printing in the UK can escalate themselves from where they are currently, to a position where they are at the forefront globally in the sector, to maximise the potential from future market growth.

The plan identifies challenges faced to achieve this goal and the actions AMUK will take to address them, in areas of skills, standards, and supply chain for the additive manufacturing ecosystem in the UK.

The plan covers a range of topics, including the current market dynamics within the additive manufacturing sector, as well as the challenges that need to be addressed in order to accelerate the adoption of additive manufacturing technologies. The document also provides an overview of the current funding landscape, highlighting opportunities available for business, and researchers looking to develop new additive manufacturing solutions.

AMUK says a key theme of the plan is the need for increased collaboration between stakeholders in the additive manufacturing ecosystem. This includes closer collaboration between research institutions and industry partners, as well as greater engagement with government bodies and policymakers.

“At AMUK, our mission is to position the UK as a global frontrunner in the research, development, adoption and application of our technologies, all of which make up the additive manufacturing value chain. This objective emphasises our commitment to fostering innovation, catalysing economic growth, and enhancing the UK’s reputation as a pivotal hub for additive manufacturing technology advancements and applications,” said Josh Dugdale, Head of Additive Manufacturing UK.

Dugdale continued: “We recognise we have specific challenges that we have to overcome in the areas such as skills, standards, and supply chain. Through collaborative initiatives with industry partners, academic institutions, and governmental bodies, we believe these challenges can be addressed as well as providing leverage for the transformative potential of additive manufacturing technology, to create opportunities, bolster productivity, and effectively tackle diverse challenges spanning numerous sectors.”

AMUK says that the future of the global additive manufacturing market by 2030 is expected to range from 60 to 90 billion USD, and that if the UK can maintain its current global position, it will capture around 3 billion USD of that market.

AMUK says that if the right environment is put in place in the UK, where companies are actively encouraged to adopt, use, and develop additive manufacturing technologies, then the UK can aim to retain its 2015 global position, which would mean the UK additive market would be worth upwards of 5 billion USD.