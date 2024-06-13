Anisoprint launches Composer Nova composite 3D printer with four printheads

× Expand TCT Anisoprint Composer Nova.

Anisoprint has launched the Composer Nova composite 3D printing system, debuting the machine at TCT Asia in Shanghai and TCT 3Sixty in Birmingham in recent weeks.

The machine, like the company's Industrial Prom IS 500 offering, is equipped with up to four print heads, leaning on tool changer technology to allow users to utilise support materials without sacrificing on the machine's productivity.

Anisoprint came to market several years ago with its desktop Composer 3D printing series, which featured a single printhead with two nozzles - one for polymer material and one for reinforcing fibre. With a single printhead, users would have to print support structures with the build material, but the Composer Nova will allow the printing of water soluble materials - like PVA - that are easier to remove.

Another benefit of the four printhead set-up is an apparent 5x increase in the speed of printing the plastic materials and a 2x increasing in the speed of laying down the fibre per printhead. Anisoprint expects that most users will utilise a single printhead for the printing of build material and support material, with the other two laying down the fibre. These printheads are 8th generation composite fibre extrusion printheads and can switch over in seconds.

"We wanted to print faster, so the first thing we do is separate the [print of plastics and fibres] into separate printheads," Anisoprint CEO Ryan Liu told TCT at TCT 3Sixty. "So, we introduced the concept of the toolchanger, so the plastic prints by itself, and so does the fibre so they both print faster. Also, before, you had to print the support using the base build material, which is difficult to remove. And since you cannot [dramatically] increase the moving speed of the fibre, you can increase the volume with the fourth printhead."

Though adopting the Composer name of its desktop series, the Composer Nova is a benchtop-sized platform. It boasts a 400 x 300 x 300 mm build volume and also feature real-time monitoring of the print processes, as well as intelligent filament management technology that manages flow rates and temperature. The machine also features automative bed levelling and calibration and a built-in material chambers that allows users to load up to six spools in a sealed compartment.