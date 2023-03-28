Anisoprint opens new office in Shanghai 3D printing centre

× Expand Anisoprint The opening ceremony of the Additive Manufacturing Technology Centre, March 24

Anisoprint Additive Manufacturing Technology Centre, Shanghai, China.

Anisoprint, a provider of composite 3D printing solutions, has announced the opening of a new office in Shanghai, China. The new office is located in the Additive Manufacturing Technology Centre (AMTC), a facility that provides access to ‘cutting-edge’ 3D printing technologies and equipment.

The new office in Shanghai will serve as a hub for Anisoprint’s expansion in the Asia-Pacific region, providing local customers with access to its 3D printing solutions and services. The office will also support Anisoprint’s existing partners in the region, and the company says it will facilitate the development of new partnerships with companies interested in leveraging the power of 3D printing to ‘innovate and optimise’ their operations.

“We are excited to open our new office in Shanghai and to be located in the AMTC 3D Printing Centre,” said Fedor Antonov, CEO of Anisoprint. “This move represents a significant milestone for our company, as we continue to expand our global presence and bring our cutting-edge 3D printing technologies to customers around the world. We look forward to working with our partners in the region to unlock new opportunities and drive innovation.”

The AMTC also features other companies in the world of 3D printing, including BigRep, HP, and Intamsys. Anisoprint says the opening of its new office represents a significant achievement for the company, and underscores its commitment to expanding global reach and delivering innovative 3D printing solutions to customers.

Anisoprint says the AMTC in Shanghai is a ‘world-class’ facility, and is dedicated to driving innovation and helping companies explore the full potential of 3D printing.

