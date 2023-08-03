ASICS and LuxCreo 'redefine comfort' with 3D printed performance sandal for athletes

× Expand ASICS/LuxCreo ASICS ACTIBREEZE HYBRID SANDAL

LuxCreo, in partnership with sports brand ASICS, had announced the launch of the second generation ACTIBREEZE HYBRID SANDAL. The performance sandal, designed for runners during rest and recovery periods, utilises LuxCreo’s 3D printing technology and it’s the third footwear product to come out of the partnership between the two companies.

The companies say the sandal is a result of “years of collaboration”, resulting in a series of 3D printed footwear products, including customised options. The previous joint collaborations included custom 3D printed flip flops that launched in 2021, and the fully 3D printed ACTIBREEZE 3D SANDAL in 2022.

The new sandal features a 3D printed elastic footbed, parametrically designed in an “extra-thick” lattice structure for advanced breathability and zoned comfort, while making it very light according to LuxCreo. The product utilises a LuxCreo 3D printed elastomer, which the company says boasts “excellent” energy return, resilience, and complies with AFIRM RSL.

LuxCreo says the elastomer material has been tested for up to 1 million cycles at 2000 newtons, four times the average body weight, with less than 3% change in shape and performance.

The development of the sandal is backed by testing from the ASICS Institute of Sport Science (ISS), which has scanned over a million individual’s feet and conducted over 100,000 biomechanical experiments over 30 years according to the company.

× Expand ASICS/LuxCreo ASICS ACTIBREEZE HYBRID SANDAL on the build plate of a LuxCreo 3D printer

“Our collaboration with ASICS is a testament to the forward-thinking ethos that drives our companies. By bringing a consumer hybrid 3D printed footwear product to market, we are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible and forging a partnership that thrives on innovation and excellence,” said Michael Strohecker, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer, LuxCreo. “Together, we are pushing possibilities in footwear.”

The sandals are enabled by LuxCreo’s Smart Factory Production Service, with 200 printers available globally. The service takes digital 3D printing files to produce high or low-volume, high-mix with low-volume, customised, or in-time products.

Chris Ekman, Sr. Manager of Global Product Line Footwear at ASICS added: “Identifying the perfect collaborator for this venture was a challenging task. We sought a partner who embraced an innovative approach to 3D printed production and possessed superior hardware and material capabilities. We needed a team that could scale up production, had a wealth of experience, and was brimming with talent. LuxCreo has proven to be that partner.”