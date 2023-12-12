ASTM International's F42 additive manufacturing committee announces development of standard for automotive parts

ASTM International's F42 additive manufacturing technologies committee is developing a proposed standard that will be used to assign part grades across automotive industries.

The part grade metric detailed in the proposed standard (WK87222) will be used for engineering, procurement, non-destructive inspection, testing, qualification, and certification processes needed for AM automotive parts.

ASTM International says that the grade scheme will establish a consistent methodology to define and communicate the consequence of failure associated with AM automotive parts. It has also encouraged all interest parties to join F42 in the development of WK87222 and other proposed standards.

The ASTM Committee F42 was set up in 2009, to bring together 3D printing and manufacturing professionals in a bid to establish industry standards. Meeting twice a year, more than 150 members participate in two days of technical meetings, with all standards across eight technical subcommittees being published in the Annual Book of ASTM Standards, Volume 10.04.

“The proposed standard is the first step in providing an AM parts grading system for the automotive industry,” commented ASTM member Chuck Nostedt. “This document is one step toward adding part grades/classifications in all transportation areas. Additive manufacturing part grades/classifications are new to the automotive realms. Automotive is only one portion of the larger transportation sector. Other AM parts grades/classifications are needed for other modes of transportation, including rail and sea.”