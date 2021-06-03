ASTM International partners with Canadian HI-AM Network to develop 3D printing standards

ASTM International has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Canada-based NSERC Network for Holistic Innovation in Additive Manufacturing (HI-AM Network) to develop additive manufacturing standards.

The HI-AM Network comprises 19 additive manufacturing experts from seven Canadian Universities and is working to address the challenges that slow the adoption of 3D printing equipment within industrial markets. It has thus aligned with ASTM International, who has committed to developing standards that promote knowledge of the additive manufacturing industry measure the performance of different process and ensure the quality of printed products.

Through this MoU with the HI-AM Network, ASTM International is hoping to facilitate greater collaboration on activities, promote information exchange on topics of interest, and encourage greater industry participation from Canada in the standard development process. The hope for the collaboration is that it will help to advance ‘innovative global additive manufacturing standardisations’ and in turn impact the ‘global industrialisation of AM technologies.’

“Advancement of AM technologies requires robust research and development programmes, and HI-AM Network has demonstrated invaluable contributions to support filling standards development gaps in this field,” commented Dr Mohsen Seifi, ASTM International Director of Global Additive Manufacturing Programs. “We are thrilled to partner with world-class universities in the HI-AM Network to focus on key industry challenges and have already registered two standard work items as a result of this collaboration.”

“Many members of HI-AM Network’s academic team are already members of ASTM International and at the forefront of the international effort to develop standards for additive manufacturing,” added Ralph Resnick, HI-AM Chairman of the Board and former America Makes President and CEO. “I am delighted that we are strengthening this already robust relationship through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding.”

