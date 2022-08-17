ASTM International receives award to develop construction sector technology roadmap

ASTM International and NIST

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has awarded funding to ASTM International to develop a roadmap for guidance and adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies in the construction sector.

Totalling nearly 300,000 USD, the funding would be used for the development of a roadmap that will seek to bring together the construction and manufacturing sectors and various aspects of advanced manufacturing.

The areas of advanced manufacturing it will address include additive manufacturing, robotics and automation, big data analytics, and artificial intelligence.

“ASTM International is grateful for this award and the opportunity to develop this effort as we know the significant impact it will have within the construction sector,” said Mohsen Seifi, Ph.D., ASTM’s Vice President of Global Advanced Manufacturing Programs.

Seifi continued: “ASTM is uniquely positioned to lead this project based on a proven track record in Industry 4.0 related topics through the ASTM Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence (AM CoE) and Wohlers Associates, powered by ASTM International.”

Seifi noted that a developed roadmap will identify and prioritise development goals that will enable acceleration and growth of potential advanced manufacturing technologies.

This funding is part of the second round of awards in 2022 through NIST via its Advanced Manufacturing Roadmap Program (MfgTech). The program aims to provide funding for the development of manufacturing technology roadmaps in advanced manufacturing domains with potential and critical interest.

Funding has also been awarded to six other organisations. Those include Edison Welding Institute Inc., the University of Houston, and Case Western Reserve University among others.

1 million USD was recently awarded by NIST to ASTM International’s AM CoE and Auburn University’s National Center for Additive Manufacturing Excellence. This was to establish a framework that will allow for identification of critical defects and prediction of fatigue performance within non-destructive evaluation data. This was part of NIST awarding a total of 4 million USD to four different organisations, to address barriers to the widespread adoption of metals-based additive manufacturing.

