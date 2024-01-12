Auburn University Applied Research Institute to oversee $50m Army advanced manufacturing project

× Expand Auburn University

Auburn University, located in Auburn, Alabama, in the US, has received what is the single largest prime research contract ever awarded to the institution, a 50 million USD contract that is designed to help the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation & Missile Center boost its increasing modernisation efforts.

The project made possible by the funding is titled “Lightweight, Advanced Manufacturing of Metallic, Polymer and Composite Structures for Aviation and Missile Weapon Systems,” and will be facilitated through the Auburn University Applied Research Institute (AUARI) in Huntsville.

The project will also rely on research expertise from Auburn’s National Center for Additive Manufacturing Excellence (NCAME), and the Interdisciplinary Center for Advanced Manufacturing Systems (ICAMS).

9.3 million USD of the award has already been designated for NCAME, which will use the funds to continue its research into the materials, parts and process qualification necessary for furthering the implementation of additive manufacturing in Army operations.

“Our main objective is to enable the Army to incorporate advanced manufacturing materials and methods into existing and future aviation and missile systems,” said Robert Dowling, AUARI Director of Research Development. “To do that, we’ll develop prototype advanced manufacturing processes required to analyse, design, develop, test, integrate and sustain qualified components for existing and future aviation and missile systems. The advanced manufacturing materials we’re considering include alloys, polymers, and composites. The methods will include everything from machine learning to material properties characterisation.”

“While existing and future aviation and missile systems will be the direct beneficiaries of the project, successful results may be transferable to other government advanced manufacturing projects,” added Dowling. “A lot of effort has gone into developing this opportunity. We’re excited to get to work.”

