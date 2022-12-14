Authentise announces Flows and FlowsAM workflow management suites

× Expand Authentise

Authentise has announced today its rebranded workflow management suites for both additive and non-additive applications, named Flows & FlowsAM.

The release is a result of a decade of experience building data-driven solutions for ‘the world’s most agile operations’ at Boeing, Danfoss, and Ricoh among others according to Authentise.

The company says that Boeing’s time studies claim the system delivers up to 94% time savings and a 3x ROI within eight months. Formerly known as the advanced Manufacturing Execution System (aMES), Flows incorporates tools such as real-time quoting, machine-data driven status updates, material genealogy, supplier management and more.

Authentise says that the features are already being used to manage post processing techniques such as heat treatment and machining. The company has announced general availability of FlowsAM for additive manufacturing operations, and Flows for operations that do not centre around AM.

“We have long sought to use our experience in the additive sector to fuel digital manufacturing as a whole,” said Andre Wegner, CEO of Authentise. “Additive has key advantages that make it a fertile sandbox, such as more data, less legacy, and focus on lot size 1. That ability to manage agile operations is increasingly in demand as the world moves to address recent supply chain failures. That is why we’ve chosen this point to release Flows and FlowsAM.”

Keith Perrin, VP of Agile Manufacturing at Authentise said: “Since I joined the team 8 months ago it’s become increasingly clear that Authentise has a ‘special sauce’ when it comes to handling production operations that require a high degree of flexibility. I know from experience that this is a big gap in the market, now more than ever.”

FlowsAM is available today, with Flows expected to arrive sometime in 2023. Back in October, Authentise announced the Digital Design Warehouse, a tool for the simple sharing of digital designs.

