BASF partners with Xuberance to open 3D printing facility in Shanghai

BASF’s Forward AM brand has opened a new Additive Manufacturing Technical Centre (AMTC) in Shanghai, partnering with Chinese 3D printing design and service company Xuberance.

The facility will see BASF and Xuberance combine their respective materials and design expertise to serve the additive manufacturing market in China and the rest of Asia. Their partnership has also resulted in BASF Venture Capital investing in Xuberance to support its growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

Based in the Shanghai Lingang Songjang science Park, the facility will house design, engineering and materials know-how, which the partners describe as ‘value adding technical services.’ Due to its location, the AMTC will look to collaborate with local partners, while BASF and Xuberance also suggest the facility will enable the Asian additive manufacturing market to enjoy ‘joint innovation’ with customers.

Such innovation will rely on an initial 20 additive manufacturing systems, with BASF installing Selective Laser Sintering, Photopolymer 3D printing and Fused Filament Fabrication platforms from ‘major global equipment manufacturers.’

“The establishment of the new AMTC in Shanghai marks an important step for us, as we are now able to offer customers in Asia-Pacific a perfectly integrated service – from consultancy, through our high-performance materials, to direct component printing and great design services for successful 3D printing,” commented François Minec, Managing Director at BASF 3D Printing Solutions. “We are confident the AMTC will become a key hub for additive manufacturing in this region, strengthening our capability to co-innovate with our customers.”

“For us, Forward AM’s cutting-edge materials and comprehensive industrial expertise, especially in simulation and surface finishing, ideally complement our expertise in services and design offerings,” added Leirah Wang, Managing Director at Xuberance. “We are proud to jointly develop integrated and innovative solutions for additive manufacturing, tailored to customer needs in Asia-Pacific.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.

Join us at TCT 3Sixty, the event for 3D printing and additive manufacturing intelligence, on 28-30th September at NEC, Birmingham, UK, to see AM technology in action and learn from experts and end-users in our CPD-certified conference. Register now for free.