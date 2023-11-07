BigRep acquires fellow extrusion 3D printing company HAGE3D

BigRep GmbH

BigRep GmbH has announced the acquisition of HAGE3D GmbH, a manufacturer of extrusion 3D printing systems.

Through this acquisition, BigRep believes it will realise 'far-reaching synergies' by offering a full spectrum of low-to-high temperature additive manufacturing solutions. It will also see the company expand its global presence, extensive reseller network, and scalable supply chain - the combined entity will have an installed base of more than 1,000 large-scale 3D printers.

HAGE3D's additive manufacturing machines - comprised of the Mex One & Mex Two and Precise One & Precise Two - are equipped with the company's proprietary Direct Synchronised Drive (DSD) technology, a water-cooled print head with free stroke, multi extrusion units and advanced machine monitoring. This print head technology is said to enable the processing of an extensive range of plastic materials at high print speeds and accurate melt control. High temperature materials, filled materials and highly flexible TPE grades can be printed in one print head at up to 250 mm/s, according to HAGE3D.

As the two companies come together, they believe they will offer a competitive portfolio of industrial 3D printers, with systems capable of printing parts across a one cubic metre build volume, and solutions able to process high-performance thermoplastics in low-, mid-, and high-temperature build chambers. Both parties say they will also continue 'their collaborative path' to 'make the production of complex, large‐format functional parts with intelligent FFF technology the mainstream choice for manufacturers.'

“We are excited about the merger with HAGE3D,” commented Dr.‐Ing. Sven Thate, Managing Director of BigRep GmbH. “For our worldwide customers this makes us their local provider of open industrial AM solutions across all temperature levels unlocking almost limitless material options. We expect the AM market to continue its dynamic growth for the foreseeable future, driven by strong mega trends such as digitalisation and decentralisation of manufacturing. We will capture this opportunity with HAGE3D, who ideally complement our team and portfolio of open AM solutions with its high‐temperature FFF platforms. Together, with similar mindsets of customer centric, data‐ driven innovation, we plan to form a European leader pushing the limits of what is possible with FFF.”

Thomas Janics, Managing Director of HAGE3D, added: “With BigRep we have found a perfect partner to accelerate the attractive global growth opportunities in the industrial AM sector. While our focus was previously on the German‐speaking markets, we now can provide our products globally through BigRep´s sales network, adding Graz to map of technology centres next to BigRep’s in Berlin, Boston, Shanghai, and Singapore. Complementing its current low‐temperature and energy‐conscious large‐ format AM platforms, we will expand BigRep´s portfolio with a range of high‐temperature 3D printers that open a broad spectrum of new applications and markets. It’s a win‐win in R&D, production, and sales. Therefore, we jointly look forward to an innovative, unique, and successful future together.”

Financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed.

BigRep is exhibiting at Formnext from Hall 12.1 – Booth C69.