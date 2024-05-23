BIO INX to introduce new biomaterials for Readily3D's volumetric 3D printing technology

Expand BIO INX

Bioink technology firm BIO INX has partnered with volumetric 3D printing company Readily3D to introduce new biomaterials for volumetric 3D bioprinting.

The first commercially available bioink is the READYGEL INX gel-MA based ink, which has been designed for high reproducibility and unparalleled performance in volumetric bioprinting applications. Volumetric 3D printing is said to be capable of printing structures within seconds.

This pioneering ink is delivered sterile and ready-to-use, and represents the first of a volumetric ink portfolio that BIO INX believes will 'revolutionise' the field of bioprinting. The material has been developed to make the user experience as straightforward as possible, with READYGEL INX following BIO INX’ “plug and print” principle. To this end, it has pre-optimised processing parameters to streamline the bioprinting process and empower researchers with 'unprecedented ease of use.'

“Thanks to the speed of this technology, with the newly developed highly biocompatible resin, the futuristic idea of harvesting cells, printing directly alongside the patient in the operating room prior to reimplantation becomes an attainable reality,” said Coralie Gréant, COO at BIO INX.

By leveraging tomographic 3D printing, which rapidly solidifies photosensitive inks in three dimensions using shaped light beams from multiple angles, centimeter-scale biological systems with microscale resolution can be produced in seconds. Importantly, the light-based nature of this printing method ensures minimal shear stress on printed cells, with a low light dose (<600 mJ/cm²), making it exceptionally cell- and organoid-friendly.

CEO of BIO INX, Jasper Van Hoorick, added: “This collaboration perfectly aligns with our vision of bringing bioprinting technology to clinics within the next decade. Prioritising standardisation, reproducibility, and ‘turn-key’ bioprinting solutions, volumetric bioprinting marks a substantial advancement toward achieving these goals.”

Paul Delrot, CEO of Readily3D, added: “Partnering with a reputable supplier of reproducible light-based bioinks aligns with our commitment to delivering comprehensive solutions to our customers. By combining materials with high-reproducibility and high-performance systems, we are accelerating the journey towards clinical applications of bioprinting.”