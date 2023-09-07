Black Buffalo 3D signs MoU to bring code compliant construction 3D printing ink to Saudi Arabia

× Expand Black Buffalo 3D

Black Buffalo 3D has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Saudi Readymix Concrete Co., a leading producer of ready-mix and related products in Saudi Arabia. The MOU will see Saudi Readymix manufacture Black Buffalo 3D’s proprietary structural ink utilising local materials and the creation of regional 3D construction printing materials, mixes, and additional 3D construction ink formulas.

Black Buffalo 3D says that its commitment to scaling adoption of construction 3D printing begins with finding the right partner to manufacture reliable, sustainable, and easy to use ink that can be produced with locally available materials.

Saudi Readymix will provide access to its R&D facilities and network to assist in the development and testing of a regionalised 3D ink that can be used in any 3D construction printer in the region to print housing, commercial buildings, and infrastructure components on demand.

“While evaluating partners to produce and customise 3D construction ink for the Middle East, it became clear that Saudi Readymix was committed to innovation and had the capabilities to help us modify our ICC-ES AC509 approved ink for the region and manufacture a formula that could be used to print both structural and non-bearing walls,” said Mike Miceli, CEO of Black Buffalo 3D.

Black Buffalo 3D became the world’s first 3D construction printing manufacturer to meet ICC-ES AC509 standards for printing walls in 2022, and will further partner with local developers and test to local building standards to scale adoption and acceptance in Saudi Arabia.

“We are extremely proud to announce the signing of an MoU with Black Buffalo 3D and to manufacture proven materials to further adoption and advancement of 3D printers to build homes, buildings, and needed infrastructure throughout the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” said Chris Leptokaridis, Technical and Strategy Director of Saudi Readymix Concrete Co.

Read more:

Buffalo Builds: Black Buffalo 3D on its ICC-approved solution for construction 3D printing

Black Buffalo 3D awarded gold Global Innovation award by NAHB for ICC recognised construction 3D printing

Black Buffalo 3D announces ICC approval for 3D construction printing