Black Buffalo 3D announces ICC approval for 3D construction printing

Black Buffalo 3D Corporation Freshly 3D printed wall samples being examined at Black Buffalo 3D facility prior to transport to Intertek Lab plc for further testing and analysis.

Black Buffalo 3D has announced that its NEXCON printers and proprietary 3D concrete ink mix, sold through its partner MAPEI Corporation as Planitop 3D in North America, have been approved by the ICC Evaluation Service, meeting AC509 requirements for 3D printed bearing, nonbearing, and shear walls up to 40ft in height.

Evaluation reports from ICC-ES are a popular resource used by officials internationally to verify that new and innovative building products comply with code requirements. ICC-ES has certified that Black Buffalo 3D construction technology meets the requirements of AC509, “3D Automated Construction Technology for 3D Concrete Walls.” Black Buffalo 3D says that it now provides the only complete 3D construction printing solution in the world to meet internationally recognised building code.

The Planitop 3D printing construction ink was specially developed by independent and in-house material scientists at Black Buffalo 3D, MAPEI Corporation, and Intertek Group plc.

“Black Buffalo 3D’s goal has always been to make 3D construction printing a coded alternative to traditional construction,” said Black Buffalo 3D Founder and Interim CEO, Derek Chung. “Our AC509 certification is the result of years of hard work and dedication, and marks a milestone not just for us, but for the whole 3D construction printing industry recognising Black Buffalo 3D clients can print structures that are equivalent to CMU block.”

The AC509 certification represents the final step in the long approval process, which included 16-hour print sessions on NEXCON printers by the Black Buffalo 3D team, and a purchase from Intertek of a stronger machine to test the walls. The process included testing of the material, machine, and printed walls to verify that each component and final product could meet AC509 criteria at every stage of the 3D printing process.

“Planitop 3D will unlock the true potential of 3D construction printing by providing contractors and builders with internationally accepted certification that their projects will be strong and durable,” added Luigi Di Geso, President and CEO of MAPEI Corporation. “And the resulting structures will be built quickly and at a fraction of the cost of traditional construction, which means that affordable housing can be within reach for more people.”

Black Buffalo says that additive manufacturing offers a faster, more efficient approach to residential, commercial, and custom construction, now that on-demand and on-site 3D printing is an officially coded technology.

There has been multiple 3D printing developments in construction, specifically within the United States, over recent months. In August, ASTM International was awarded funds by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) to develop a roadmap for guidance and adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies in the construction sector.

In the same month, Montana became the first state in the US to grant broad regulatory approval for 3D printing in construction, when the Department of Labor and Industry officially recognised the method used by builders like Apis Cor as a replacement for traditional CMU blocks.

