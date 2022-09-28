BOFA partners with Addifab to supply portable fume filtration technology to Freeform Injection Moulding

× Expand BOFA Addifab and BOFA

Addifab has signed a contract with BOFA International for portable fume filtration technology to support its Freeform Injection Moulding (FIM) process.

Addifab has developed a three-step soluble mould solution that enables manufacturers to create complex injection mould tooling in a matter of hours, compared to weeks or months using conventional methods.

The company uses a ‘Print-Inject-Dissolve’ process to create high-precision prototypes from a range of feedstocks, such as composites, thermoplastics, silicones, ceramics and metals.

As part of the agreement between the two companies, BOFA will be supplying Addifab with its portable 3D PrintPRO 4 technology for its desktop demoulding station, to filter emissions during the dissolve phase. An alkaline-water solution reacts with unique dissolvable resins to release the injection moulded part from the 3D printed tool.

The BOFA system incorporates advanced multi-stage gas filtration, including a deep carbon bed and large HEPA filter to return clean air into the workplace and help keep the chamber free from airborne residue. BOFA also state the portability of the system as a key benefit.

Haydn Knight, Sales and Marketing Director at BOFA, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Addifab and providing our technology to support the company’s unique Freeform Injection Moulding process. As a global business with innovation at our core, we are seeing strong demand for filtration in additive manufacturing markets and are excited to be part of Addifab’s transformation of injection moulding, which is creating huge value for their customers.”

Thore Langholz, Product Development Team Lead at Addifab, said: “At Addifab we are proud to be partnering with one of the leading innovators in the fume extraction field. This collaboration allows us to offer our Freeform Injection Moulding process in a compact and portable package while keeping user safety as our highest priority. I am excited to see profound shifts in productyping and small-scale productions that this package will bring.”

