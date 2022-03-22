AddiFab & Nexa3D begin offering Freeform Injection Molding powered by NXE 400 SLA 3D printers

× Expand Nexa3D

AddiFab and Nexa3D have partnered to offer Freeform Injection Molding (FIM) powered by NXE 400 stereolithography systems.

The companies will set up joint Silicon Valley demo facilities in Pala Alto, California, showcase their joint solution at RAPID + TCT in May, and make the solution available via the Nexa3D reseller network.

AddiFab introduced its FIM technology to market in 2019, promising customers the ability to additively manufacture complex injection mould tooling in hours, allowing them to validate designs before moving into production more quickly. The AddiFab FIM process sees mould tools 3D printed, placed in an injection moulding machine where a material will be pressed into the mould’s cavity, before the mould is then dissolved. Once the inlets and outlets have been removed, the final prototype part is revealed.

By aligning with Nexa3D, the NXE 400 platforms can now be used to print larger sized moulds, with Nexa also making its wash and cure units available to FIM users. The two companies first connected at RAPID + TCT 2019 when they were both still to fully commercialise their respective technologies, and three years on have agreed that they can enhance the capabilities of FIM, and the accessibility to it, by partnering up.

“Injection moulding is a complex process, and the tool building is the most complex part of the process,” AddiFab CEO Lasse Staal commented. “With Freeform Injection Molding, we provide injection moulders with a fully transparent set of tools that will allow them to fast-track tool designs and validations while raising the bar on tool innovation. Now, we can take these capabilities to the next level by partnering with Nexa3D to broaden access and superpower performance.”

“I had the opportunity to witness the powerful impact of Freeform Injection Molding for the first time at RAPID + TCT conference in 2019 and was instinctively intrigued by its potential to reimagine additive tooling,” added Nexa3D CEO & Chairman Avi Reichental. “As both AddiFab and Nexa3D have since productised and industrialised our respective processes, it became obvious that together, we can achieve much more by digitising injection moulding at convincing scale sustainably. I can’t wait to see the far-reaching impact of our collaboration.”

Since launching FIM in 2019, AddiFab has received investment from the EU, Mitsubishi Chemical’s venture arm and Western Hill Capital, with Mitsubishi then launching FIM services across three continents. In the meantime, Nexa3D has rolled out its NXE 400 and NXD 200 systems, with accompanying post-processing units, and a host of materials products. It has also worked to build out its leadership team, made the acquisition of NXT Factory, and has now moved to partner with another up-and-coming outfit in the AM space. A key component of the partnership will be the joint demo facilities in Palo Alto, which AddiFab co-founder and US Chief Commercial Officer Carsten Jarfelt will lead.

“I am truly excited to take this important next step with the team members from Nexa3D,” offered Jarfelt. “The packages we are offering to injection moulders are truly outstanding and we look forward to connecting with innovators and thought leaders in the US and elsewhere.”

