Nexa3D & BASF launch three new photopolymer materials for NXE400 3D printer

Nexa3D has announced the launch of three new photopolymer materials for its NXE 400 stereolithography 3D printing platform in collaboration with BASF.

The companies believe the new materials will enable users of the NXE 400 system to rapidly design parts like housings, enclosures, packaging products and footwear components with greater performance and functionality.

x45-NATURAL is a tough material that is said to be capable of much higher print speeds than current materials and features ‘excellent out-of-printer properties with robust print styles. This material is said to be suitable for models and prototypes that require high strength and durability. The x45-CLEAR material combines good clarity with toughness and is suitable for models and functional prototypes that require fast turnaround times. While boasting similar out-of-printer properties and robust print styles as the x45-NATURAL, the x45-CLEAR is also said to have outstanding build speed. Finally, the x45-BLACK is a durable material which also boasts excellent out-of-printer properties and robust print styles. Its matte black finish makes it suitable for automotive components that are usually moulded in black plastic.

All three materials will be made available through Nexa3D’s growing reseller network.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with Nexa3D as we believe that our broad range of photopolymers is well-matched for the high throughput of the NXE400 systems,” commented BASF 3D Printing Solutions Managing Director Francois Minec. “We look forward to continuing to deliver an expanded portfolio of materials across Nexa3D’s expanding portfolio of photoplastic and thermoplastic design and manufacturing solutions.”

“Thanks to the new BASF materials and Nexa3D’s open materials platform, fast just got faster,” added Nexa3D COO Kevin McAlea. “Both companies are committed to democratising access to scalable additive polymer solutions for the entire product life cycle from design to production. With NXE400’s 20x productivity gains and up to 85% lower total cost of ownership, manufacturers will benefit from higher productivity, better functionality and exceptional cost effectiveness.”

