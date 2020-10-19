Nexa3D launches post-processing platform for NXE400 SLA 3D printing system

× Expand Nexa3d

Nexa3D has announced the launch of a post-processing platform to supports its NXE400 stereolithography system.

The xCure post-processing system has been designed to enable ‘optimal curing’ for photopolymer components. It follows significant developments of the materials portfolio that supplements the NXE400 platform throughout 2020, including new ABS and biocompatible materials developed with Henkel.

Nexa3D’s xCure platform is said to enable the delivery of the desired mechanical properties at ‘production scale’, part to part and printer to printer. It is equipped with a large chamber which can process parts at volumes of 16 litres, simultaneously fitting three NXE400 build plates, with parts able to be cured individually. Prescribed post-processing menus help to ensure consistent process controls and workflows, no matter the size or complexity of parts, as well as dimensional accurate, robust structural integrity and stronger molecular structures, per Nexa3D.

Users can operate the platform with a ‘click, rotate and push’ dial operation, which allows the engineer to move through the settings and set up the correct parameters for parts to be cured. The machine has dual 365+405 nanometer wavelength LEDs, optional thermal curing, capacity to allow parts to be loaded on a shelf or build plate and validated, resin-specific pre-sets to ensure consistent results.

“We are very excited to bring xCure to market, underscoring our commitment to deliver fully validated workflow solutions for manufacturing at scale,” commented Avi Reichental, Co-founder and CEO of Nexa3D. “Our work with key manufacturing companies and leading material suppliers reveals that only through the rigorous development, simulation and testing of predictive and prescriptive end-to-end workflows can we unlock the full range and consistency of mechanical performance.”

The launch of the xCure platform represents the second expansion in Nexa3D’s hardware offering this year, after the acquisition of NXT Factory.