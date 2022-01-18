Nexa3D announces expansion of leadership team with two new members to support the company’s rapid growth

Nexa3D, the makers of 3D polymer printers for professionals and businesses of all sizes, has revealed two new leadership team members, Sven Jensen and Kristen Mulherin, appointed to help lead the company through their next stages of business and product growth.

Sven Jensen joins Nexa3D as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He is an experienced and accomplished financial executive, most recently working for Saildrone as Vice President of Finance and Operations.

His track record includes financing rounds, infrastructure development, strategic modelling and supply chain management, with previous experience in various leadership roles for companies such as Bidzy, reMatch Sports and Blum Capital Partners.

Avi Reichental, Nexa3D Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO said: “Sven brings to Nexa3D decades of relevant experience in leading growth in innovative and disruptive tech companies and his proven track record in nailing and scaling finance operations at Saildrone, Bidzy and reMatch Sports is exactly what we need to support our rapid growth and expansion.”

He will be accompanied by Kristen Mulherin, General Manager for the newly created powder products unit for Nexa3D.

Kristen joins the company with years of experience in 3D printing and will be leading the new powder business just as the QLS 350 production SLS system is set to hit the market during the early months of this year.

× Expand Nexa3D Nexa NXT Factory QLS 350 Nexa QLS 350 platform.

She joins the team from Dyndrite where she was head of market development, and she has also previously held leadership roles for chains including HP and LPW Carpenter Additive. This is not Kristen’s only new role, with her also being recently announced as the new president for Non-profit Organisation, Women in 3D Printing.

Reichental added: “Kristen, who needs no introduction to our industry, is uniquely qualified to propel us forward as we ready the QLS 350 for the market and we are all humbled and honoured that she is trusting us with the next chapter of her professional journey and applaud her many accomplishments with Women in 3D printing and our dynamic additive manufacturing industry.

“Her global experience in the industry, strategic leadership, background in engineering and commercial strategy, and her deep commitment to Women in 3D makes her the perfect fit for Nexa3D.”

Nexa3D continues to strengthen their bench of leadership members to support their increasing growth and scaling initiatives after launching their targeted recruitment campaign last year.

It is still hiring more like-minded individuals to join their team alongside Sven and Kristen, with current available positions available to see on Nexa3D Careers.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.