Kristen Mulherin named as new Women in 3D Printing President

Women in 3D Printing (Wi3DP) has announced Dyndrite’s Head of Market Development Kristin Mulherin as its new President.

The change of leadership comes as the organisation celebrates seven years of operations and sees founder Nora Touré step into the role as Chairwoman of the Wi3DP Board of Directors.

Touré has led the volunteer-driven organisation since the beginning, where it started out as a blog featuring interviews with women working in the 3D printing sector, before evolving into a global community that counts more than 23,000 members across all gender identities in 36 different countries. Today, Wi3DP runs the NextGen and DEI programming, which are designed to focus on the next generation of the additive manufacturing workforce and address more aspects of diversity, equity and inclusion, respectively, while also hosting the TIPE 3D printing virtual conference.

As she becomes the President of Wi3DP, Mulherin will be tasked with further developing each of these endeavours. Mulherin has worked with Wi3DP for several years, representing the organisation as chapter ambassador in Portland, Oregon, sitting on the executive committee of the TIPE 3D printing conference – which returns next month – and sitting on the Board of Directors for more than two years. Meanwhile, she has also worked for HP, Thermo Fisher Scientific and LPW Technology, and founded the AM-Cubed consultancy in 2019.

"I'm extremely proud of the work we've achieved over the past seven years: growing from a blog to one of the largest communities in our industry," commented Touré. "Now is a time when we need to think about the next steps for our organisation as our team has grown and our programmes have evolved. Kristin, as one of our first ambassadors and a Board Director for 2+ years, has shown tremendous talent and appetite for structuring Wi3DP into a sustainable and scalable organisation. I am looking forward to witnessing the work she'll be achieving in the President's capacity."

Mulherin added: "Nora has created a global organisation that has seen explosive growth in recent years. Along with the rest of the executive team, I look forward to supporting the men and women of this community, increasing our partnerships across both additive and traditional manufacturing, and providing the support to further develop our initiatives, such as the NextGen and DEI programs. I have grown tremendously with this community, both personally and professionally, and I’m honoured to be taking over the presidency."

