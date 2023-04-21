BOFA partners with Photocentric to provide 3D printing filtration systems

× Expand BOFA

3D printing filtration specialist BOFA has announced a partnership with Photocentric to provide extraction systems to the company’s growing customer base. Photocentric is recommending BOFA’s line-up of specialist extraction units to help remove smells and potentially hazardous fumes from 3D printed processes, to help contribute to a safe and healthy working environment.

The partnership builds on a relationship that was first established two years ago, and follows an internal test programme at Photocentric and extended trials at user sites.

BOFA’s 3D PrintPRO 3 technology has been approved for use with Photocentric’s LC Magna 3D printer and Air Wash L washing station, while the 3D PrintPRO 4 is suitable for filtering emissions for up to four LC Magna printers or four Air Wash L washing stations, or a combination of the two.

Luke Ziolkowski, International Business Development Manager at BOFA said: “We have built a good relationship with Photocentric over the last two years, and we are delighted to be their extraction partner of choice.

BOFA

“Photocentric is renowned as a manufacturer of high-quality 3D technologies and when used in conjunction with BOFA’s world leading extraction technology, the result is high quality output and a positive customer experience in an expertly managed environment.”

Hanifeh Zarezadeh, 3D Product Manager at Photocentric Ltd. added: “We are thrilled to partner with BOFA with their extensive knowledge of extraction systems. BOFA’s expertise is allowing our customers to continue pushing the boundaries of 3D printing using Photocentric products. This partnership will enable us to provide our customers with high-quality extraction units tailored to their specific needs, with the guidance and support of a trusted industry leader.”