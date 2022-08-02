Bosch acquires two SLM 500 3D printers to supercharge its additive expansion

× Expand SLM Solutions The new systems will enable the company to produce parts for powertrain technology and more.

SLM Solutions Group AG announced today the recent installation of two SLM 500s at renowned German technology leader Robert Bosch GmbH Nuremberg (Bosch).

Bosch will utilise its new systems to produce parts for its powertrain technology, including custom aluminium parts for hydrogen technology and electric drive productions at its 3D-MPC Manufacturing and Processing Center in Nuremberg, Germany.

The centre is responsible for producing components and parts using additive manufacturing (AM) for prototype and serial applications. The SLM 500s will increase Bosch’s output for aluminium parts in AlSi10Mg, allowing a higher capacity for demanding lot sizes, which accelerates revenue.

The constant production of heavy-duty jobs means they need a reliable machine base exceeding high-performance requirements regarding output and Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE).

“A high OEE, a resilient machine design, and our good quality processes are the keys for AM-production,” said Dr Christina Bluemel, Manager of the NuP1 3DP Manufacturing and Processing Center, Bosch.

SLM Solutions’ CEO Sam O’Leary commented: “We are more than thrilled to partner with Bosch, a real technology powerhouse. They understand the revolutionary potential of additive manufacturing and trust the power and reliability of SLM Solutions systems. We are genuinely excited to support Bosch to accelerate the implementation of additive solutions across its entire portfolio of products and solutions.”

Bosch’s presence in the world of additive manufacturing will go beyond the automotive industry. The company is finding parallel success in using SLM technology with its 3DSPACE Startup, which produces parts for the space sector.

As a quad-laser metal system, the SLM 500 can integrate lasers independently or in parallel to increase build rates by 90% over twin laser configurations.

The system is designed for serial production and the exchangeable build cylinder enables the shortest possible fire to fire times, reducing downtimes of the machine to a minimum.

